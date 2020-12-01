BlackRock Inc. Has $168.80 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $168,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,222,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at $8,135,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,563 shares of company stock worth $5,932,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

