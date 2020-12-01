Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,803,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Adient worth $169,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.66. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

