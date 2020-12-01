BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.02% of Casella Waste Systems worth $170,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

