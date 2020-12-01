BlackRock Inc. Has $170.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.57% of Vista Outdoor worth $170,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

