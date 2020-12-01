BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,487,997 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Seres Therapeutics worth $170,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

