Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,956 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Embraer worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 137.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 64.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 189,384 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

