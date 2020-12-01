Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,708 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NYSE:VC opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $127.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

