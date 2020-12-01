Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LG Display by 33,346.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $612,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 48.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.