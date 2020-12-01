Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

