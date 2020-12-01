BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,404 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 237.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 177.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 945.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.