Aperio Group LLC Has $898,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 259,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.