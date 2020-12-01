Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 87.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $176,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

