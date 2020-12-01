Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 76 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 47.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,777,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR opened at $3,997.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,191.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,800.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.