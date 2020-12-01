Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MongoDB by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,346,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,157,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,311 shares of company stock valued at $87,989,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

Shares of MDB opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

