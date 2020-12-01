Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.