Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

