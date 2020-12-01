First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 632,569 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 197,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

