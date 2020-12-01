Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 490.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 191,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,958,000 after purchasing an additional 174,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,628 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

