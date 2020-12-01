California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Axos Financial worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

