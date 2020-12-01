New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $814.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

