Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

EGBN opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

