PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of PDC Energy worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PDC Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.