California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,441 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,245,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

