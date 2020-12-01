TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss Sells 15,344 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $2,382,157.68.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $623,755.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00.

TPIC stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

