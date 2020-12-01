Cheryl Beranek Sells 10,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $324.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clearfield by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

