American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSC stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 251.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 40.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $641,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

