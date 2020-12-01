Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RPD stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.17.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.