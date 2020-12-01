Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RPD stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

