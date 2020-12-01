Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.65 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $102.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.19 million to $103.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $102.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SFST opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,262 shares of company stock valued at $268,223. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $277,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

