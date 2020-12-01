Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill Sells 11,220 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $324.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

