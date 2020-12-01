Mario J. Gabelli Sells 17,615 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $251,718.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GBL stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 20.97%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

