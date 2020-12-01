Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.64 Million

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $630.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.81 million. Copart reported sales of $575.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 428,641 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after buying an additional 352,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

