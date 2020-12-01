Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $11.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $15.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,430 shares of company stock valued at $41,687,355 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.