SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,675,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $5,488,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 368,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter.

XRT stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

