Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 523,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,994,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,926,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $229.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $229.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

