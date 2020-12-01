Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Otter Tail worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 115,828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

