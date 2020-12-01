LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,361 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.52% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 411.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09.

