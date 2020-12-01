SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

