Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

