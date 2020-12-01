Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hecla Mining worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

