Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ternium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 512,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

