Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 372.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of GrafTech International worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,550,888 shares of company stock worth $75,572,681 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

