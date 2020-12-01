Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 564.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

