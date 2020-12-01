Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,849 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

