Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of International Bancshares worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 385,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after buying an additional 157,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 411,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.