Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 135.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Green Dot worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $82,289.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,446.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,119. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

