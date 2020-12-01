LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

GAL stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.