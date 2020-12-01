Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 342,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $955,902. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

