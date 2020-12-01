LPL Financial LLC Purchases 134,450 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

