iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

