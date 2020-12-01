Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,152 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TIF opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

